PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:PRO traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

