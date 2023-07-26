ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.82

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 18939092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

