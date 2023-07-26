Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

