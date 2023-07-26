PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. 4,216,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

