Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.51. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$16.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 161.33, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of C$310.15 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.