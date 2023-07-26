Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Issued By William Blair

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($4.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.62). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.23. 669,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

