Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of ERO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 55,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Ero Copper by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 619,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,224,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 292,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 113,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

