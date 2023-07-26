Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

