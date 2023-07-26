Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Boosted by National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.39 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.91.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.30 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

