Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Lifted by National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

K92 Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

KNT opened at C$6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.94. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$8.86.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of C$54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.30 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

