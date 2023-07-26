Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Lifted by National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
KNT opened at C$6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.94. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$8.86.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
