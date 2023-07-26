Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Reduced by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

