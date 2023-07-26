Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.01 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of C$614.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$685.00 million.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

