Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

