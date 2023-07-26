Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RF. UBS Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,745,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

