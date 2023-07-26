Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. V.F. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

