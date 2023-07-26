Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.13. 269,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,433. The company has a market cap of $720.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

