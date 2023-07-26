Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Boosted by Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

