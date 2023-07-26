Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.75. 2,082,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

