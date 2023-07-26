Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Increased by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.00. 1,872,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,724. The company has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

