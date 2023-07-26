Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. 8,749,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

