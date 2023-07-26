Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.10 and approximately $9.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,199.17 or 1.00023181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

