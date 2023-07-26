Quebecor to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.