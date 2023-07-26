Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,051. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 864.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

