Raymond James Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI remained flat at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

