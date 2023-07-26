Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGT. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Newmont Trading Down 0.2 %
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.53%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
