Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 0.6 %

RJF traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 1,394,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,310. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.