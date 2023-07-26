Reach plc (LON:RCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reach stock traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.50 ($1.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,446,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,068. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.12 million, a PE ratio of 479.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.04. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.50 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Reach from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

