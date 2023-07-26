Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 76.60 (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 76.60 ($0.98) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 64 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,878 ($75.37). 1,757,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,042. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,502 ($70.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,824 ($87.50). The company has a market capitalization of £42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,775.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,053.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,037.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff Carr sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,291 ($80.66), for a total value of £1,208,060.73 ($1,548,994.40). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

