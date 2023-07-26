Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.05

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 318841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $23,794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $17,769,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

