Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 7,745,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,325,711. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

