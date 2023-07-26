Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Shares of RGEN opened at $174.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

