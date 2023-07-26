Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nokia Oyj’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the technology company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NOK remained flat at $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,169,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363,908. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 550,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

