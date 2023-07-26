Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Express’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $13.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.15. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.