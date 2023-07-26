Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$100.76 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$65.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.75%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
