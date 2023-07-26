Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 10,640 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,678,000 after purchasing an additional 486,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 3,408,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,756. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

