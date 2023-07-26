Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Shares of 78,584 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Valaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $989,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $592,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 35.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valaris stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.98. 1,072,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

