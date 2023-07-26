Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of AutoNation worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $155.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,518. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

