Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.46.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.43. 934,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

