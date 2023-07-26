Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Sunrun worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $26,262,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 11,241,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022,116. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

