Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.29 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,787. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.