Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.