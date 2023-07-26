Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,617. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

