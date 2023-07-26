Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,690,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,852,000 after buying an additional 279,738 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 540,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

