Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 413,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

