Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Trading Up 1.2 %

Waters stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.92. The stock had a trading volume of 711,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,775. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.51.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.