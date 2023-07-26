Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 282,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Neogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Up 1.8 %

Neogen Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,482. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.