Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,802 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 98,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 1,161,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,045. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

