Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,632 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:STE traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $231.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,760. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $234.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.19.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

