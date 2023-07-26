Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,776 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 3,608,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

