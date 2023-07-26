Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 51,395 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. 521,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,126,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,059,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,126,788.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,573 shares of company stock worth $5,510,334. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

